NEW YORK (WABC) --A Winter Storm Warning was extended until 10 a.m. for Suffolk County as the snow continued to fall Thursday morning. It is expected to clear out of the area by midday, but not before dumping more than a foot on some parts.
On Wednesday, the first full day of spring welcomed the fourth nor'easter of March.
Moderate to heavy snow fell across much of the area on Wednesday from mid-morning on, but the worst of it continued into the evening when snowfall rates intensified.
The nor'easter, like the three before it, packed high winds and caused coastal flooding, but probably not as bad as the earlier storms.
The height of the storm saw high hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches across New Jersey to eastern Long Island where 10 to 14 inches of snow fell in some areas.
The heaviest bands of snow moved east of New York City after midnight, with more light snow lingering overnight.
By late Wednesday evening, at least 10 inches of snow had fallen on parts of Brooklyn and Queens.
The heavier totals will ultimately depend on temperature, elevation, and location of the more intense snowfall bands.
NYC Schools will be OPEN on Thursday.
Ground temperatures played a big role in how much was accumulating during the day, with the highest totals in grassy areas. The sun angle is high this time of year, and that can make it very difficult for snow to accumulate on the pavement, but streets did become slushy.
