ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning expanded

NEW YORK (WABC) --A major winter storm brought snow to New York City area on Saturday with heaviest amounts falling on Long Island and New Jersey.
The National Weather Service expanded a winter storm warning to include Brooklyn and Queens and extended the warning further west in New Jersey as heavier snow was now expected as far back as the New Jersey Turnpike. Long Island and part of Connecticut are also under a warning.
AccuWeather says New York City should see a general 3-6 inches, with lighter amounts farther west and north.
Moderate to heavy snow was falling across Long Island and New Jersey by late morning. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour were possible through the afternoon. Authorities urged people to stay off the roads to allow crews to clear the snow.
The storm will begin to taper off by evening in the city and points west before moving completely out of the area by late tonight.
Any shift in this system could result in changes to the projected accumulations.
