WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning expanded
EMBED </>More News Videos

Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A major winter storm brought snow to New York City area on Saturday with heaviest amounts falling on Long Island and New Jersey.

The National Weather Service expanded a winter storm warning to include Brooklyn and Queens and extended the warning further west in New Jersey as heavier snow was now expected as far back as the New Jersey Turnpike. Long Island and part of Connecticut are also under a warning.

AccuWeather says New York City should see a general 3-6 inches, with lighter amounts farther west and north.

Moderate to heavy snow was falling across Long Island and New Jersey by late morning. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour were possible through the afternoon. Authorities urged people to stay off the roads to allow crews to clear the snow.

Diana Rocco was in New Jersey Saturday morning:

EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Rocco reporting live



The storm will begin to taper off by evening in the city and points west before moving completely out of the area by late tonight.

Any shift in this system could result in changes to the projected accumulations.

CURRENT PROJECTED SNOW TOTALS:


FUTURECAST


MORE WINTER WEATHER LINKS
AccuTrack Radar
Severe weather alerts
School closings and delays
Viewer pictures of Friday's snowfall:
Related Topics:
weatherwinterwinter stormsnow
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
THE LATEST: Here's the most recent info on the Saturday snowfall
See what it takes to put together the AccuWeather forecasts
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
MAPS: Snow possible Friday morning
More Weather
Top Stories
Charges to be filed against Fort Lauderdale shooting suspect, officials say
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
THE LATEST: Here's the most recent info on the Saturday snowfall
Man suspected of escaping hospital found in Penn Station
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, person-of-interest in custody
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
Security beefed up at NY-area airports after Florida shooting
Show More
AP source: Indian Point nuclear plant to close by 2021
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
New hearing held for convicted Newark schoolyard killer
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
LIRR engineer in crash to be tested for sleep apnea
More News
Top Video
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, person-of-interest in custody
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video