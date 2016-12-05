AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for New York-area

NEW YORK (WABC) --A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the New York area through Thursday evening as a rapidly developing system threatens to plummet temperatures and bring heavy snow.
The warning covers covers most of the tri-state viewing area.
A blizzard warning has been issued for Suffolk County on Long Island.
Wednesday, Central Park hit 62 degrees at 12:59 p.m., breaking the previous record of 61 set in 1965.
Temperatures will begin to drop and winds pick up early tonight. Heavy wet snow will develop overnight and continue into Thursday, possibly falling at a rate of an inch or two an hour at times.
Eyewitness News meteorologist Lee Goldberg expects the snow will begin to fall between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. from west to east. The heaviest snow should occur in the city between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The snowfall rate could create whiteout conditions during that time frame. Expect hazardous travel conditions are expected for the morning commute.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City Schools are closed for Thursday.
Due to expected significant snowfall all @NYCSchools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Feb 9.— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 8, 2017
Even though the snow should be out of the area by Thursday evening, travel conditions are expected to remain poor because of high winds and refreezing.
TONIGHT: Winter storm warning. Turning sharply colder with rain turning to heavy snow. This storm will impact the Thursday morning commute. Low 33.
THURSDAY: Winter storm warning as snow is expected to continue into the afternoon across the region. High 34.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold. High 30.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High 43.
SUNDAY: Overcast with some rain. High 46.
