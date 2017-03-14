NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Long Island and New Jersey ahead of the first snowfall of the season.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for New York City and the surrounding areas.
The snow is a part of a coastal system that's in the Atlantic and will move west into the region starting at about 8 a.m. Saturday. More snow is expected for areas along the coast.
Throughout the day, there will be periods of snow -- light to moderate -- across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Up to 6 inches are possible in some part of the Tri-State, especially up north into Connecticut. The New York City area should expect 1 to 3 inches.
Here's a look at the most up-to-date snowfall map, which predicts how much snow to expect across the region:
The system will move out of the region during the evening hours.
Light snow flurries should also be expected on Sunday.
The snowfall comes just after a blast of cold air hit the region Wednesday.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
