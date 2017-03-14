WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6 inches of snow expected Saturday

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Long Island and New Jersey ahead of the first snowfall of the season.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for New York City and the surrounding areas.

Click here to see the latest active alerts from the National Weather Service.

The snow is a part of a coastal system that's in the Atlantic and will move west into the region starting at about 8 a.m. Saturday. More snow is expected for areas along the coast.

DOWNLOAD THE NEW ABC7NY EYEWITNESS NEWS APP FOR ACCUWEATHER UPDATES WHEREVER YOU ARE

Throughout the day, there will be periods of snow -- light to moderate -- across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Up to 6 inches are possible in some part of the Tri-State, especially up north into Connecticut. The New York City area should expect 1 to 3 inches.

Here's a look at the most up-to-date snowfall map, which predicts how much snow to expect across the region:



The system will move out of the region during the evening hours.

Light snow flurries should also be expected on Sunday.

The snowfall comes just after a blast of cold air hit the region Wednesday.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
