NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter storm warning remains in effect for a large portion of the Tri-State as a major snowstorm begins to wind down.
The National Weather Service expanded a winter storm warning to include Brooklyn and Queens and extended the warning further west in New Jersey. Long Island and part of Connecticut are also under a warning.
The highest snowfall amount was recorded in Spotswood, New Jersey, where snowfall totals reached 10".
Fresh off the presses! Just got these last-minute totals from NJ. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/LcjBlLwMhG— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) January 7, 2017
According to reports from AccuWeather, parts of New York City reached up to almost 5" of snow, with 4.5" recorded near JFK Airport. Lighter amounts of snow were recorded farther west and north, and parts of Suffolk County reached 6".
Here's a winter weather update from the Eyewitness News team:
By evening, the storm began to taper off. The storm is expected to move completely out of the area by late Saturday night.
FUTURECAST
MORE WINTER WEATHER LINKS
AccuTrack Radar
Severe weather alerts
School closings and delays
Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this snowstorm.