AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning into Thursday evening

Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the New York area through Thursday evening as a rapidly developing system threatens to bring up to 10 inches of snow to some parts of the region.

The warning covers covers the entire viewing area.

Heavy wet snow will develop overnight and continue into Thursday morning. Snow could fall at a rate of an inch or two an hour at times.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected for the Thursday morning commute due to snow covered roads and poor visibility.

TODAY: A shower in the morning, and then clouds give way to sun with temperatures soaring to record highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Winter storm warning. Turning sharply colder with rain turning to heavy snow. This storm will impact the Thursday morning commute. Low 33.

THURSDAY: Winter storm warning as snow is expected to continue into the afternoon across the region. High 34.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold. High 30.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High 43.

SUNDAY: Overcast with some rain. High 46.

