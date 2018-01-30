WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of the New York area from Saturday evening through Sunday morning with snow on the way.

Snow is expected to fall in New York City, Southern Connecticut, Northeast New Jersey and most of Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

The snow is expected to start late Saturday afternoon and continue through the predawn hours Sunday, with the heaviest expected from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected for most of the region with the highest amounts predicted for Route 80 and above.

Rain will mix in in the coastal areas, holding down the accumulations south and east of the city.

Here's a look at the projected snowfall totals:

Difficult travel conditions are expected during the winter storm warning period as the snow could create low visibility and icy roads.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a hazardous travel advisory for Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast

