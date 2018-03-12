NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Suffolk County and Fairfield County from 8 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
This coastal storm, the third in the past two weeks, will affect the area Monday night into Tuesday morning and is expected to bring snow, wind and slippery travel conditions.
The greatest threat for accumulating snow and high winds is for New York City and points east into Long Island.
Clouds will increase Monday afternoon, and the precipitation may begin as a brief period of rain Monday evening before changing over to snow across the region.
Current snowfall projections call for 1 to 3 inches in New York City (mostly on non-paved surfaces) and areas to the west, and 3 to 6 inches for Long Island into Connecticut. The snow will taper off by Tuesday afternoon.
Winds over Eastern Long Island could gust to 50 mph, but the risk for coastal flooding is expected to be lower than the last nor'easter,
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
