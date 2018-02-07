NEW YORK (WABC) --A period of snow and sleet Wednesday morning could bring a few inches to parts of the Tri-State area, making travel hazardous for a time.
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the Hudson Valley, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New York and New Jersey. Click here to see the latest active alerts from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday will be cloudy with snow and ice around for a while, which will mix with, then change to plain rain in the afternoon for New York City and the coast. The changeover will take longer in the northern and western suburbs. Expect a coating to an inch of snow/sleet in the city, but as much as 3 to 6 inches well north and west.
Here's a look at the forecasted snow and sleet amounts:
Slick spots and hazardous travel are possible before the changeover.
