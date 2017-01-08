ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warnings expire for Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (WABC) --Winter storm warnings have expired after Saturday's major storm dumped almost a foot of snow on some parts of the Tri-State Area.
The highest snowfall amount was recorded in Spotswood, New Jersey, where snowfall totals reached 10".
Fresh off the presses! Just got these last-minute totals from NJ. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/LcjBlLwMhG— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) January 7, 2017
According to reports from AccuWeather, parts of New York City reached up to almost 5" of snow, with 4.5" recorded near JFK Airport. Lighter amounts of snow were recorded farther west and north, and parts of Suffolk County reached 6".
Here's a winter weather update from the Eyewitness News team:
By evening, the storm began to taper off before moving out of the area late Saturday night.
