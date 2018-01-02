NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Long Island and coastal New Jersey for a potentially significant snowfall Wednesday night and Thursday before arctic air comes roaring back on Friday.
The watch covers the eastern end of Long Island and the parts of the Jersey Shore where as much as 6 inches of snow could fall.
Ahead of the storm, temperatures could climb to 30 degrees on Wednesday as sunshine mixes with clouds.
Here's a look at the current temperatures and wind chill:
Snow will move into the New York area late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as a coastal storm heads north.
Some snowfall is also likely in New York City, but actual snowfall amounts will depend on the track of the storm. AccuWeather says the city will likely fall in the 1-3 inch range, and given the timing of the storm, even that amount could have a big impact on the morning commute.
Areas to the north and west may see very little or no snow at all.
Here's a look at the two possible tracks:
Eastern Long Island and New England may bear the brunt of the storm with the potential for several inches of snow and strong, gusty winds. Highs on Thursday will only be in the 20s, so any snow will be able to accumulate quickly.
The snow will begin to taper off by early afternoon, but behind it, except strong wind gusts and rapidly dropping temperatures.
Sunshine returns on Friday and Saturday, but it'll be windy and brutally cold with highs only in the lower teens.
Lows at night could dip to near zero in much of the area, and of course, the wind will make it feel much colder. Sunday won't be quite as cold with a high around 20, then temperatures could actually get up to freezing by next Monday, but with another chance of snow.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
