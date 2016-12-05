NEW YORK (WABC) --A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the New York area late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon as a rapidly developing system threatens to bring around six inches of snow across the region.
The watch covers all of New York City, Long Island, Northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and Southern Connecticut.
Heavy wet snow will develop overnight and continue into Thursday morning. Hazardous travel conditions are expected for the Thursday morning commute due to snow covered roads and poor visibilities.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a brief shower or two. Temperatures slowly rising overnight.
WEDNESDAY: A shower in the morning, and then clouds give way to sun with temperatures soaring to record highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Winter storm watch. Turning sharply colder with rain turning to accumulating snow. This storm will impact the Thursday morning commute. Low 33.
THURSDAY: Winter storm watch as snow is expected to continue into the afternoon across the region. High 34.
FUTURECAST
