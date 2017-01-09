  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WINTER STORM

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisory for Tuesday
EMBED </>More News Videos

Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Tri-State area will get another batch of winter weather this week before warmer temperatures come along later in the week.

The AccuWeather forecast calls for a high temperature of 39 for Tuesday.

Tuesday, the AccuWeather forecast calls for warmer temperatures with a high of 39. There could be a mix of rain and snow late in the day. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday for most of the Lehigh Valley, southern Poconos and northwest New Jersey.

This is area under the advisory:



Winds will diminish, but wind chills will still be in the teens and 20s.
Jeff Smith has the latest on conditions Monday from Elmhurst, Queens:
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has more from Elmhurst.


The warmup continues later in the week with a high of 47 on Wednesday, and 55 on Thursday.
MORE WINTER WEATHER LINKS
AccuTrack Radar
Severe weather alerts
School closings and delays
Plow NYC road information
Related Topics:
weatherwinterwinter stormsnowsnow stormNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WINTER STORM
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell in the NYC area
Crews work to ensure smooth Monday commute following winter storm
Winter storm blasts Tri-State with heavy snow, triggering crashes
MAPS: Saturday snowstorm
More winter storm
WEATHER
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
7 things to do protect your home during the winter
Easy steps to make sure you're safe in your car during the winter
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell in the NYC area
More Weather
Top Stories
Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg
Photos show some of 267 rats seized from antique store
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
Orlando officer fatally shot; 2nd cop dies in manhunt crash
Show More
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
Feds tell NJ towns to stop painting center lines blue
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
More News
Top Video
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
UNCLAIMED FUNDS: How to find unclaimed funds for deceased relatives
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video