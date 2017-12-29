ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Wintry holiday weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --Expect slippery travel in spots Saturday as snow develops across the area, followed by a reinforcing shot of Arctic air for the rest of the holiday weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Suffolk County from 10am to 10pm Saturday.
In the meantime, expect increasing clouds overnight with low temperatures in the teens.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a bit of snow or some flurries, leaving a coating to an inch across much of the area, but 1"-3" over central and eastern Long Island, southern Ocean County, and also parts of the Catskills and Poconos. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s, allowing the snow to accumulate on roads and sidewalks. Saturday night will be blustery and cold with temperatures dipping back down into the teens.
Sunday will be brisk and much colder again with sunshine for the most part. Highs will barely budge past 20 degrees, but it'll feel like it's in the single digits all day. In Times Square at midnight, we're expecting a temperature of 11 degrees, but feeling more like -5 with the wind. This will make it one of the coldest New Year's Eve Midnight temperatures on record in New York City.
Eyewitness News Reporter A.J. Ross has more on preparing for a very cold ball drop in Times Square:
Monday will be frigid with sunshine and a biting wind as temperatures stay in the teens, but feel more like single digits or even below zero. It'll still be quite cold on Tuesday with some sunshine and highs in the lower 20s.
Clouds will increase Wednesday with highs "warming" up into the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a period of snow possible if a storm gets close enough to the coast. That same storm may also just stay well offshore and spare the region of any snowfall. High temperatures look to stay in the 20s through at least next Friday.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
