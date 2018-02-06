WINTER WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Wintry Wednesday for New York City area

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A period of snow and sleet Wednesday morning could bring a few inches to parts of the Tri-State area, making travel hazardous for a time.

Morning clouds will break for some afternoon sun Tuesday. Watch for a few flurries early, mainly north and west of the city. Highs will make it into the upper 30s. Expect increasing clouds late Tuesday night with a low of 30.

Wednesday will be cloudy with snow and ice around for a while, which will mix with, then change to plain rain in the afternoon for New York City and the coast. The changeover will take longer in the northern and western suburbs. Expect a coating to an inch of snow/sleet in the city, but as much as 3 to 6 inches well north and west.

Here's a look at the forecasted snow and sleet amounts:



Slick spots and hazardous travel are possible before the changeover.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast:

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
