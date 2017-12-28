WEATHER

AccuWeather: Arctic air to be joined by snow

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through 10 a.m. Friday for Sullivan, western Ulster, and eastern Dutchess Counties. In these areas, frostbite can occur on exposed skin within 30 minutes. Expect these subfreezing temperatures to continue for at least the next seven days.


In the meantime, tonight will be frigid with mostly clear skies early followed by increasing cloudiness overnight. Lows will dip to 11 degrees in New York City, but single digits in most outlying areas.


Friday will be quite cold with clouds breaking for some afternoon sun. There's a chance that a few spots get a flurry, but that would be the exception rather than the rule. With highs in the low to mid 20s and less wind, tomorrow won't feel quite as harsh as today did!


Saturday will be cold with considerable cloudiness and a period of snow or flurries. Expect a general coating to an inch or so of accumulation across the area, creating slippery travel, especially since streets and sidewalks will be so cold leading into the event. The best chance of getting a couple of inches of snow will be over Long Island as the storm redevelops offshore and tries to throw back some moisture into Saturday evening.

Sunday will be blustery and colder despite a decent amount of sunshine with highs just barely cracking 20 degrees. At midnight in Times Square for the ball drop, expect a temperature of 11 degrees with a wind chill of -5, making it one of the coldest New Year's Eve celebrations in history.

The first day of 2018 may only get up to 18 degrees as Monday is expected to be frigid with plenty of sunshine and a biting wind. Temperatures "warm" back up into the 20s by the middle of next week, but we have to watch for another snow possibility Wednesday night and Thursday.

Take a look at current temperatures and wind chill across the region:

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Ways to save on your heating bill
From floods to fires: U.S. weather in 2017
Freezing temps bear down on NYC region
Dogs play in record snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania
More Weather
Top Stories
At least 12 dead, several injured in large fire in Bronx apartment building
Residents speak out about losing everything in fatal Bronx fire
PHOTOS: Several killed in devastating Bronx fire
Actress Rose Marie of 'Dick Van Dyke Show' fame dies at 94
2 yachts destroyed in fire at marina in Jersey City
Charges pending against husband in woman's stairwell death
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
Dog rescued from icy pond in New Jersey
Show More
Daughter of police chokehold victim suffers major brain damage
NY Giants hire Dave Gettleman as General Manager
NYPD suspends 2 officers who responded to stairwell death
5 arrests after 1,000 juveniles cause disruption at mall
City lays out heavy security plans for New Year's Eve
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Charges pending against husband in woman's stairwell death
Brooklyn apartment building without heat in bitter cold weather
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
More Video