AccuWeather: Arctic air to be joined by snow

NEW YORK (WABC) --Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through 10 a.m. Friday for Sullivan, western Ulster, and eastern Dutchess Counties. In these areas, frostbite can occur on exposed skin within 30 minutes. Expect these subfreezing temperatures to continue for at least the next seven days.
In the meantime, tonight will be frigid with mostly clear skies early followed by increasing cloudiness overnight. Lows will dip to 11 degrees in New York City, but single digits in most outlying areas.
Friday will be quite cold with clouds breaking for some afternoon sun. There's a chance that a few spots get a flurry, but that would be the exception rather than the rule. With highs in the low to mid 20s and less wind, tomorrow won't feel quite as harsh as today did!
Saturday will be cold with considerable cloudiness and a period of snow or flurries. Expect a general coating to an inch or so of accumulation across the area, creating slippery travel, especially since streets and sidewalks will be so cold leading into the event. The best chance of getting a couple of inches of snow will be over Long Island as the storm redevelops offshore and tries to throw back some moisture into Saturday evening.
Sunday will be blustery and colder despite a decent amount of sunshine with highs just barely cracking 20 degrees. At midnight in Times Square for the ball drop, expect a temperature of 11 degrees with a wind chill of -5, making it one of the coldest New Year's Eve celebrations in history.
The first day of 2018 may only get up to 18 degrees as Monday is expected to be frigid with plenty of sunshine and a biting wind. Temperatures "warm" back up into the 20s by the middle of next week, but we have to watch for another snow possibility Wednesday night and Thursday.
Take a look at current temperatures and wind chill across the region:
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
