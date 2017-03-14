AccuWeather: Bitter cold sets in for the rest of the week

NEW YORK (WABC) --It is time to bundle up, as frigid weather has moved into the New York area and the deep freeze will remain with us for quite awhile.
The New York City Emergency Management Department urged New Yorkers to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills through the rest of the week, with the National Weather Service predicting an average forecast temperature of 19 degrees for the next seven days.
Here are the headlines from Eyewitness News meteorologists:
On Tuesday the high will reach 31, but strong wind gusts will make it feel like the teens at times.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with a high of 28 but wind chills again in the teens.
After that, the high will not exceed 25 over the next several days.
The weekend will be even colder, with a clipper system bringing the potential for some snow from Saturday into Sunday.
Take a look at current temperatures and wind chill across the region:
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.