ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air moving in

NEW YORK (WABC) --A blast of cold air is moving into the Tri-State area ahead of possible snow by the weekend.
The AccuWeather forecast says temperatures will drop through the day Wednesday, from highs of about 50 down to 38 by the evening.
On Thursday, the temperature will reach 47, but then will drop to highs of 39 over the next several days as an arctic front settles in.
Two systems are developing, one of which could produce light snow from Friday night into Saturday with flurries to a coating possible, making for potentially slick driving conditions.
There is also the potential for snow showers on Sunday.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast