WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air moving in

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A blast of cold air is moving into the Tri-State area ahead of possible snow by the weekend.

The AccuWeather forecast says temperatures will drop through the day Wednesday, from highs of about 50 down to 38 by the evening.

On Thursday, the temperature will reach 47, but then will drop to highs of 39 over the next several days as an arctic front settles in.

Two systems are developing, one of which could produce light snow from Friday night into Saturday with flurries to a coating possible, making for potentially slick driving conditions.

There is also the potential for snow showers on Sunday.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Puerto Rico still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria
Dramatic video shows fire in Ventura up close
Where to go if you're dreaming of a white Christmas
See the supermoon all over the world
More Weather
Top Stories
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
NYPD: UES watch heist linked to smash and grab with hammer
Police: Drunk woman drives with sign through car roof
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
6 women claim Harvey Weinstein cover up was racketeering
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Show More
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
'Arrest murder bush'? Sign interpreter delivers gibberish
Man hiding from cops falls through ceiling, lands at officer's feet
2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
More News
Top Video
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
New blaze erupts as wildfires rage in Southern California
Some UPS orders delayed by online shopping surge backlog
More Video