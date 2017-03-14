ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) --Tuesday's weather may be unseasonably mild, but it will soon feel more like a winter as a blast of cold air is on the way ahead of possible snow by the weekend.
The AccuWeather forecast says Wednesday's high will be 49 but it will drop throughout the day, down to 38 by the evening.
On Thursday, the temperature will reach 47, but then will drop to highs of 39 over the next several days.
Two systems are developing that could produce light snow from Friday night into Saturday and then again on Sunday.
A major storm is developing in the middle of the country with heavy snow, strong winds and thunderstorms, according to ABC News meteorologists.
More than a dozen states, from the Rockies to the Northeast, have issued winter weather warnings or watches.
