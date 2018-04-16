AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly

NEW YORK (WABC) --The heavy rain that drenched the Tri-State and caused flooding and other problems is over, but windy conditions remained as the storm pulled away.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS
The wind-swept rain caused street flooding across the region, with some vehicle rescues also reported in Hoboken and Newark.
Flooding in Newark !!! @Erica4NY @JamesGWeather @JaniceHuff4ny @AmyFreeze7 @JimCantore @JenCarfagno @Evansweather @MichelePowersWx @nynjpaweather @WeatherNation @WizardWeather @DaveCurren @NickGregoryFox5 pic.twitter.com/ucbJdtynUO— Brian Sudol (@sudbri) April 16, 2018
Monday night will be mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with perhaps a rain or snow shower north and west of the city. The low will be in the lower 40s.
Expect clouds and a few breaks of sun with a stray rain/snow shower north and west of the city on Tuesday. It'll be brisk and chilly with a high only around 50.
There will be some improvement Wednesday, with mild sun and a high of 60.
Temperatures will drop back down into the 50s by the end of the week.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alertsw