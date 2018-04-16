AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly

WEATHER

The heavy rain that drenched the Tri-State and caused flooding and other problems is over, but windy conditions remained as the storm pulled away.

The wind-swept rain caused street flooding across the region, with some vehicle rescues also reported in Hoboken and Newark.


Monday night will be mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with perhaps a rain or snow shower north and west of the city. The low will be in the lower 40s.

Expect clouds and a few breaks of sun with a stray rain/snow shower north and west of the city on Tuesday. It'll be brisk and chilly with a high only around 50.

There will be some improvement Wednesday, with mild sun and a high of 60.

Temperatures will drop back down into the 50s by the end of the week.

