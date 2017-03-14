AccuWeather: Christmas shaping up as a mix of wet and white

NEW YORK (WABC) --Those hoping for a white Christmas may get their wish, at least in some parts of the New York area.
The AccuWeather forecast calls for rain in and around New York City on Christmas morning, but with colder air moving in, the precipitation will turn into snow showers later in the day.
Areas north and west of the city will see anywhere from a coating to two inches of snow.
There could be 2 - 4 inches in the higher elevations, the mid-Hudson Valley and counties further north.
The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Sunday night starting at 10 p.m.
In a snow alert, DSNY coordinates with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol in accordance with each agency's written snow plan.
Temperatures will drop sharply as the week goes along with highs of only 30 by Thursday and 28 by Friday.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast