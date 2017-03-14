WEATHER

AccuWeather: Christmas shaping up as a mix of wet and white

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Those hoping for a white Christmas may get their wish, at least in some parts of the New York area.

The AccuWeather forecast calls for rain in and around New York City on Christmas morning, but with colder air moving in, the precipitation will turn into snow showers later in the day.

Areas north and west of the city will see anywhere from a coating to two inches of snow.

There could be 2 - 4 inches in the higher elevations, the mid-Hudson Valley and counties further north.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Sunday night starting at 10 p.m.

In a snow alert, DSNY coordinates with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol in accordance with each agency's written snow plan.

Temperatures will drop sharply as the week goes along with highs of only 30 by Thursday and 28 by Friday.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
How to prepare for a snowstorm
Winter is here! Solstice marks shortest day of year
Record 107 million travelers expected this Christmas season
Fun facts about the North Pole
More Weather
Top Stories
15-year-old girl sexually assaulted, robbed in Brooklyn
Arrest in robbery spree targeting women in Manhattan
Miss America leadership resigns in email scandal
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to combined $550M
Police ID man sought in shooting outside Times Square bar
Woman fatally hit by car, child injured in Yaphank
Man arrested in hit-and-run of little boy in Kiryas Joel
Search on for robber who attacked man with hammer
Show More
Last-minute shoppers hit stores on 'Super Saturday'
2 men dead in shooting in front of Long Island home
Cuomo: Pre-pay property taxes now to keep deduction
Porch pirates steal child's life saving medicine
Prosecutor: 'No doubt' gunman was targeting police officers in Pa.
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
15-year-old girl sexually assaulted, robbed in Brooklyn
Arrest in robbery spree targeting women in Manhattan
Last-minute shoppers hit stores on 'Super Saturday'
More Video