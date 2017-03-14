AccuWeather: Christmas turns from white to windy

NEW YORK (WABC) --Those hoping for a white Christmas received their wish in some parts of the New York area, but the morning snow has given way to fierce winds and falling temperatures.
A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Christmas Day, with potential gusts of up to 50 miles an hour.
The powerful winds will send wind chills into the 20s.
Bitter cold will settle in as the week goes along with the temperature not getting above the freezing mark.
Highs will only reach 25 by Thursday and 27 by Friday.
Rain that began Sunday night changed over to snow as colder air moved in before the storm quickly departed later in the morning.
A coating to an inch of snow fell in New York City and parts of western Long Island.
Areas north and west of the city received higher accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Merry Christmas from the Hudson Valley #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/6vRuZt52NM— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) December 25, 2017
Over three inches fell in Connecticut and parts of Westchester, Orange and Putnam counties
