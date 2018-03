A Winter Storm Warning was extended until 10 a.m. for Suffolk County as the snow continued to fall Thursday morning. It is expected to completely clear out of the area by midday after dumping more than a foot on some parts of the region. CLICK HERE for snow totals across the New York areaOn Wednesday, the first full day of spring welcomed the fourth nor'easter of March. It was not how most in the winter-weary northeast hoped to kick off a new season.Moderate to heavy snow fell across much of the area from mid-morning on, but the worst of it continued into the evening when snowfall rates intensified.The nor'easter, like the three before it, packed high winds and caused coastal flooding, but probably not as bad as the earlier storms.The height of the storm saw high hourly snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches across New Jersey to eastern Long Island where 10 to 14 inches of snow fell in some areas.The heaviest bands of snow moved east of New York City after midnight, with more light snow lingering overnight.By late Wednesday evening, at least 10 inches of snow had fallen on parts of Brooklyn and Queens.The heavier totals will ultimately depend on temperature, elevation, and location of the more intense snowfall bands.Ground temperatures played a big role in how much was accumulating during the day, with the highest totals in grassy areas. The sun angle is high this time of year, and that can make it very difficult for snow to accumulate on the pavement, but streets did become slushy. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app