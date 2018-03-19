WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rain, heavy wet snow to start spring

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Monday should be fairly sunny and tranquil (albeit on the chilly side) across the Northeast and in most parts of the mid-Atlantic region... But, as we make our 'official transition' from winter to spring Tuesday (the vernal equinox occurs at 12:15 p.m.), the overall picture will become much
more 'muddled'.

Monday should be chilly, with most temperatures this afternoon no higher than the mid 40s, and it will be even colder Tuesday...The combination of more extensive cloud cover and a light wind out of the north and northeast will see to that -- temperatures tomorrow are expected to only be in the upper
30s and lower 40s, or will average 10-15 degrees below normal for the first day of spring.


An area of low pressure currently located in the Southeast this morning will be drifting towards the mid-Atlantic Coast (essentially sliding across southern and eastern Virginia) Tuesday afternoon and evening. And, this coastal feature that should rapidly intensify as it moves over the Atlantic on Wednesday.

Before this ocean storm starts heading to the north and east Wednesday night, pockets of rain and locally heavy, wet snowfall are likely along the I-95 corridor between Philadelphia and southern New England... And, especially in coastal communities, winds should also be increasing on Wednesday... Some of the gusts Wednesday afternoon and evening could be as high as 40 mph.

While snow amounts are still very 'difficult to pinpoint', the potential exists for a slushy 1-3 inches on what will be "Spring: Day Two", especially in NYC and on Long Island.

This time around, many distant northern and western suburbs may not encounter much snow (or a wintry mix) at all... The rest of the week looks dry, but undoubtedly it will remain very chilly for late-March as an upper trough axis remains in place over the East.

Stay tuned to ABC7NY in the coming days as the Accuweather Forecast comes into clearer focus!

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
