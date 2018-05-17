WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rain to persist into first half of weekend

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There doesn't seem to be much relief from the rain until the second half of this weekend.

Rain is expected to be sporadic throughout the day Thursday, so you'll want to keep your umbrella handy. The high is 70 with a low of 58.

Drizzle will turn into a steadier rain toward dawn on Friday. Friday evening and Friday night will also be rainy. The rain seems to be bringing cooler temperatures with a high of just 62 and a low of 52.

That rain will continue into Saturday and won't clear out until Saturday night. The cool temperatures linger with the rain with a high of 63 and a low of 56.

There is finally some relief on Sunday with a high of 78 and a low of 66. There could still be a thunderstorm possible, but Meteorologist Bill Evans calls it the better day of the weekend.

