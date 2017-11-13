WEATHER

AccuWeather: Records fall as temperatures soar into the 70s

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The stretch of unseasonably mild weather in the Tri-State Area continues on Wednesday with temperatures reaching record highs.

Early clouds gave way to partly sunny skies as highs soared into the 70s. Central Park hit 70, shattering the old record record of 68 set in 1930.

LaGuardia Airport also hit 70, breaking the old record of 68 set in 1953. And in Newark, New Jersey, a reading of 77 degrees set the mark for warmest temperature all-time for the month of February. It reached 76 degrees in Newark back in February of 1949.

On Tuesday, the temperature reached 67 in Central Park, just short of the all-time high of 69 set in 1939, but records were set in other spots.

The respite from winter won't last long, however, as colder weather returns on Thursday with highs only in the upper 40s along with periods of rain.

It will continue to be chilly and damp on Friday with more rain and a high of 44.
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
