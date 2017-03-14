NEW YORK (WABC) --The season's first snowfall left anywhere from 2-6 inches of snow across the New York area.
Sub-freezing temperatures continued Sunday morning that made for slippery conditions on the roads, but some melting could occur later in the day as temperatures approach 40.
Highs will remain in the upper 30's for the early part of the week, but a blast of bitter cold is on the way for Wednesday with a high of 28 and wind chills in the single digits.
Meteorologist Amy Freeze has a look at the higheset snow totals from around the area:
Snow Totals from New York @abc7ny @RobNelsonABC7 @mcharlesworth7 pic.twitter.com/KJg6K9M8y4— Amy Freeze (@AmyFreeze7) December 10, 2017
Snow Totals from Conneticut @abc7ny @RobNelsonABC7 @mcharlesworth7 pic.twitter.com/vNtmJY0col— Amy Freeze (@AmyFreeze7) December 10, 2017
Snow Totals from New Jersey @abc7ny @RobNelsonABC7 @mcharlesworth7 pic.twitter.com/8hg1WHXpgZ— Amy Freeze (@AmyFreeze7) December 10, 2017
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
