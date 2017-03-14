WEATHER

AccuWeather: Snow moves out of New York area, bitter cold on the day

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The season's first snowfall left anywhere from 2-6 inches of snow across the New York area.

Sub-freezing temperatures continued Sunday morning that made for slippery conditions on the roads, but some melting could occur later in the day as temperatures approach 40.

Highs will remain in the upper 30's for the early part of the week, but a blast of bitter cold is on the way for Wednesday with a high of 28 and wind chills in the single digits.

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has a look at the higheset snow totals from around the area:

DOWNLOAD THE NEW ABC7NY EYEWITNESS NEWS APP FOR ACCUWEATHER UPDATES WHEREVER YOU ARE
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Season's first snow causes slick driving conditions
10 first snowfall photos you won't want to miss
SPONSORED: Above and Beyond: Making a difference after Superstorm Sandy
Avoid injuries when you shovel snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Season's first snow causes slick driving conditions
Off-duty officer assaulted, robbed of gun in parking garage
Veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach
Man critically wounded by gunman he let into his home
Woman fatally struck by two cars on LI road
Tractor-trailer carrying 5,000 chickens, ducks overturns in CT
Naughty or nice? Santas take over for annual 'SantaCon'
Woman risks life to save 3 boys from nearby house fire
Show More
FEMA: Federal assistance in Puerto Rico tops $1 billion
Body found of dad who went missing selling car, family says
Yankees agree to deal to acquire NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton
Second actress accuses Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment
Candlelight vigils for founder of 'Golden Krust' bakery chain
More News
Top Video
Season's first snow causes slick driving conditions
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Watch this before heading to your next party
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
More Video