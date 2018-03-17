WEATHER

AccuWeather: Snowy start to Spring?

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
We're going to be keeping a close eye on a system as it crosses the country and then emerges off of the Mid-Atlantic coast on Tuesday.

The trend in the computer guidance has been to suppress the storm farther to the south, but it's a close call, and parts of our viewing area could see snow on Tuesday, which also happens to be the first day of Spring!


The best chance of accumulating snow is actually south of the city this time, bucking the trend of the last few nor'easters. Even if it hits, Tuesday's system doesn't look quite as powerful as the last couple of storms, with wind and coastal flooding not being a big concern at this point.

That being said, there is a blocking pattern in place, and we have to leave the door open for a stronger system that moves slightly farther north than currently forecast. That same pattern will also leave us pretty chilly as we head into the first several days of Spring.

Stay tuned to ABC7NY in the coming days as the Accuweather Forecast comes into clearer focus!

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
