  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of the Women's March in DC
WEATHER

AccuWeather: Strong Nor'easter headed our way Sunday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

It may be foggy now, but get ready for a high-impact Nor'easter coming our way Sunday night into Monday.


Meteorologist Jeff Smith says to expect heavy rain, coastal flooding and possible power outages.

Wind gusts are expected to reach above 50mph by midday on Monday.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
Load Comments
Related
Submit a weather report to Eyewitness News!
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Drone video shows storms and flooding in Houston
Houston flooding: Good Samaritan rescues bus driver, passengers
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
More Weather
Top Stories
Women's March in New York heads to Trump Tower
Estimated half-million people turn out in DC to protest against Trump
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Small plane crashes in New Jersey; pilot injured
Officer injured in car crash on Long Island
On first full day as president, Trump starts with prayer service
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
Show More
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs health care executive order
Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters march in Lower Manhattan
Father of 9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target speaks out
Obamas exit White House, reveal plans for life after presidency
More News
Top Video
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Father of 9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target speaks out
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
More Video