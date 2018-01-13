WEATHER

AccuWeather: Temperatures plummet through the day

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
After a mild start, temperatures will be dropping sharply through the day Saturday in a bit of weather whiplash.

Rain overnight ended by early Saturday morning and dense fog lifted as temperatures remained close to 60.

But by later in the morning it had already dropped into the 30's and then will dip even further to a low of 14 by Saturday night, with wind chills making it feel like the single digits.

The colder air will freeze any rain left over on the roads, creating the potential for black ice and slippery driving conditions.

Nearly inch and a half of rain fell in some spots Friday.

Sunday will remain bitter cold with a high of 25.
PHOTOS: Eerie fog from across the New York City area

A Flood Watch is issued for part of the Northern Suburbs until noon on Saturday.

----------
