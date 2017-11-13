WEATHER

AccuWeather: Temps could reach record high Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The stretch of unseasonably mild weather in the Tri-State area will continue on Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach record highs.

The AccuWeather forecast calls for early morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies and a high of 72.

That would break the previous record of 68, set in 1930.

On Tuesday, the temperature reached 67 in Central Park, just short of the all-time high of 69 set in 1939, but records were set in other spots.


But the respite from winter won't last long, as colder weather returns on Thursday with highs only in the upper 40s along with periods of rain.

It will continue to be chilly and damp on Friday with more rain and a high of 44.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Here's why Cape Town could run out of water
Massive ash cloud towers over Indonesia after volcanic eruption
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
More Weather
Top Stories
Man fatally struck trying to cross LIE in Queens
Surgeon accused of assaulting nurse cleared of all charges
Trump: Ban devices that turn weapons into machine guns
Police: Student shoots himself in middle school bathroom
1 dead, 4 hurt in collision of NJ Transit bus and dump truck
Police: Man stabs niece to death inside apartment
Nightmare commute: Major subway problems in Queens
Authorities: Man crashes after stealing police cruiser
Show More
Bicyclist delivering food arrested after app directs him into Lincoln Tunnel
Developer offers free apartments to Paterson police if they move in
Cars burst into flames after Bronx manhole fires
Flightulence: Passenger passing gas prompts emergency landing
Daytime street shooting caught on camera in Connecticut
More News
Top Video
Nightmare commute: Major subway problems in Queens
Gun owner destroys AR-15 after Florida school shooting
Q Park:From investment banker to YouTuber
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video