NEW YORK (WABC) --The stretch of unseasonably mild weather in the Tri-State area will continue on Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach record highs.
The AccuWeather forecast calls for early morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies and a high of 72.
That would break the previous record of 68, set in 1930.
On Tuesday, the temperature reached 67 in Central Park, just short of the all-time high of 69 set in 1939, but records were set in other spots.
Record Highs So Far #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/JF34Ig1RQ2— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) February 20, 2018
But the respite from winter won't last long, as colder weather returns on Thursday with highs only in the upper 40s along with periods of rain.
It will continue to be chilly and damp on Friday with more rain and a high of 44.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast