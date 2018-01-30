NEW YORK (WABC) --A winter storm brought snow to the Tri-State area Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but it will soon be melting as warmer temperatures move in.
Snowfall accumulations ranged from two to six inches across much of the area but higher totals were reported in Bergen County New Jersey, with Westwood receiving over nine inches.
Stacey Sager has more on the messy driving conditions in Queens:
More Snow Totals @abc7ny pic.twitter.com/LylYdhqqtL— Amy Freeze (@AmyFreeze7) February 18, 2018
CeFaan Kim has more on how people made the most of the snow in Williamsburg, Brooklyn:
The storm is giving way to milder weather with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 40's on Sunday.
By the middle of the week it will feel like spring with highs of 69 on Tuesday and 72 on Wednesday
