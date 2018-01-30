WEATHER

Snowfall causes messy roads throughout area, but warmer weather on the way

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A winter storm brought snow to the Tri-State area Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but it will soon be melting as warmer temperatures move in.

Snowfall accumulations ranged from two to six inches across much of the area but higher totals were reported in Bergen County New Jersey, with Westwood receiving over nine inches.

Stacey Sager has more on the messy driving conditions in Queens:

EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager has more on snowy conditions from Little Neck, Queens.

CeFaan Kim has more on how people made the most of the snow in Williamsburg, Brooklyn:

EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on snowy conditions in Williamsburg.



The storm is giving way to milder weather with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 40's on Sunday.

By the middle of the week it will feel like spring with highs of 69 on Tuesday and 72 on Wednesday

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Winter storm dumps snow on New York City region
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
More Weather
Top Stories
Search on for person who left dead baby in trash can
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
Suspect arrested in rape of woman during party in Chelsea
Woman falls out window to her death while violating protective order
Calls for gun control grow louder following Florida school shooting
Teammates pay touching tribute to Parkland shooting victim from NJ
Funeral for soldier killed saving lives in deadly Bronx fire
Boy Scout rescued after being trapped inside cave
Show More
Suspect wanted for robbing woman on her own front porch
100 pizzas and counting: Police probe pizza stalker
Trump tweets frustration over Russia probe, rails against FBI
Man dies after piece of fire escape fell 7 stories in SoHo
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
More News
Top Video
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
Where you can find Cats On Glass
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
More Video