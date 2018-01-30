AccuWeather: Winter keeps hanging around

NEW YORK (WABC) --More than two weeks into spring, winter is still hanging around with chilly temperatures and a little bit of snow in parts of the Tri-State area.
Snow will end north of the city early this afternoon, leaving up to an inch or so in some spots. Otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder with highs making it into the upper 50s.
Tonight will be cloudy with a bit of rain, which will mix with and then change to wet snow well after midnight. There's a good chance that most northern suburbs stay dry.
A period of wet snow early tomorrow south of the city can leave a coating on grassy areas. Otherwise, it'll be brisk and chilly with some afternoon sun returning as highs recover into the upper 40s.
We still have to keep an eye on a secondary low offshore Saturday night, but odds favor that system missing the area.
One last hurrah from winter may impact us on Monday night into Tuesday with a wintry mix turning over to all rain. Stay tuned.
