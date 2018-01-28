WEATHER

AccuWeather: Winter makes a comeback

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
This week will be colder with a few chances of snow. First, a coastal system will skirt the area late Monday followed by a clipper on Tuesday. There's also another shot at wintry weather late in the week.

In the meantime, expect variable high clouds tonight with areas of fog outside the city and a low in the mid 30s.

Monday will be cooler with some dim sunshine through high clouds to start, then thickening clouds with some rain/snow across eastern Long Island as a coastal system passes off to the south and east. This same storm can spread a little snow or flurries into the rest of the area Monday night with a coating possible. The best chance of an inch or so of accumulation will be out on Long Island.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, brisk and colder with periods of light snow as a clipper system moves in from the west. Snowfall totals on Tuesday will range from little or nothing east to a coating in the city, and up to an inch far western areas which could lead to slippery travel at times.
It'll be sunny but cold on Wednesday, then milder on Thursday with increasing clouds. A shower is possible late Thursday, but snow is possible at night as temperatures take a tumble into the 30s. Snow is likely on Friday, perhaps starting as a period of rain. Expect clearing skies, but even colder temperatures into next weekend.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweatherwinter weather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon'
SEE IT: Amazing sunset lights up post-storm sky in NYC
Here's what to do if there's a tsunami
WATCH: Bus with 29 kids aboard skids out of control, crashes
More Weather
Top Stories
Officials: Child shot by another child playing with gun
Friends remember woman found dead in backseat of car
Bronx parents charged after child found living in squalor
Report: Employees fired after delivering raw meat using shopping carts
Body recovered after fire tears through New Jersey home
End of an era as Manhattan movie theater closes
17-foot python bites young girl
Family: Dispute spurred shooting that left 5 dead at car wash
Show More
1 dead, 2 wounded when gunmen open fire on car at light
Woman found dead in back seat after NJ crash ID'd
Vigil held for teen fatally struck while riding bike in Brooklyn
Man charged with abandoning injured dog on street corner
Ingvar Kamprad, founder of global furniture empire IKEA, dies at 91
More News
Photos
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
More Photos