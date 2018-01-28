AccuWeather: Winter makes a comeback

NEW YORK (WABC) --This week will be colder with a few chances of snow. First, a coastal system will skirt the area late Monday followed by a clipper on Tuesday. There's also another shot at wintry weather late in the week.
In the meantime, expect variable high clouds tonight with areas of fog outside the city and a low in the mid 30s.
Monday will be cooler with some dim sunshine through high clouds to start, then thickening clouds with some rain/snow across eastern Long Island as a coastal system passes off to the south and east. This same storm can spread a little snow or flurries into the rest of the area Monday night with a coating possible. The best chance of an inch or so of accumulation will be out on Long Island.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, brisk and colder with periods of light snow as a clipper system moves in from the west. Snowfall totals on Tuesday will range from little or nothing east to a coating in the city, and up to an inch far western areas which could lead to slippery travel at times.
It'll be sunny but cold on Wednesday, then milder on Thursday with increasing clouds. A shower is possible late Thursday, but snow is possible at night as temperatures take a tumble into the 30s. Snow is likely on Friday, perhaps starting as a period of rain. Expect clearing skies, but even colder temperatures into next weekend.
