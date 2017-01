Snowfall totals through 4am. Another 1 to 4" to fall today. More details here: https://t.co/vJIpmBqkWW pic.twitter.com/MbA6Hpuh9W — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 11, 2017

Oregon Zoo animals made the most of wintry conditions in Portland by enjoying a snow day.The zoo posted a video on YouTube of the Nora the polar bear, sea otters, harbor seals and Samudra the Asian elephant all playing in the snow.According to the National Weather Service Portland, the city received 8-12 inches of snow overnight. Tuesday was the snowiest day for the Portland area since Jan. 20, 2008.