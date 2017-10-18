Autumn disappointment: Fall foliage foiled?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1554019" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Check out video of fall foliage as viewed from DroneCam 7.

The northeast is often a prime location for residents and travelers who love to watch the changing of the seasons.Along the Hudson River in Dutchess County, the scenery is often breathtaking. And in the fall, it's made even more dramatic as the leaves change color.But this year, fall foliage has felt flat. Instead of the usual explosion of red, orange and yellow, leaves have stayed green or are turning dull brown.A dry summer and unseasonably warm temperatures are factors, experts say, but all is not lost.New York State tourism officials report significant color change farther north in the Adirondacks and Catskills, while closer to home, there's still hope Mother Nature will put on a show.Peak season in our area occurs during the last two weeks of October, so there's still time.