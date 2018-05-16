ACCUWEATHER

Can you clean up a lava flow? It's possible (but not easy)

EMBED </>More Videos

Cleaning up a lava flow is possible, but it's not easy. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Can you clean up a lava flow after it cools? It's technically possible but difficult, according to AccuWeather.

It can take months or even years for lava flows to completely harden, and they're normally piled up very high when that finally happens. Cleaning the flows up would require the use of heavy equipment, and that process often takes a long time.

Not to mention, the work can be completely ruined by a new lava flow.

More often than not, people who know they live near an active volcano just find it easier to just adapt and rebuild.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanosevere weatheraccuweatheru.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
More accuweather
WEATHER
Storm damage creates troubled commute for some
3 tornadoes confirmed in NY area, 5 storm-related deaths
At least 3 dead in storms after trees fall onto vehicles
Severe storms wreak havoc across NY area
More Weather
Top Stories
3 tornadoes confirmed in NY area, 5 storm-related deaths
Laurel vs. yanny: Teens behind the debate settle it
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Still no turnstiles at NYC hospital 1 year after shooting
Police investigating alleged sex assault in high school bathroom
Police: Arrested mom stabbed eldest daughter up to 70 times
Teacher allegedly drowns raccoons in front of students
Teen allegedly kidnapped, assaulted getting off school bus
Show More
NYC parking meter rates to go up by the end of 2018
Locals in London reflect on Meghan Markle, royal wedding
Truck spill spreads cookie dough all over highway
Police hunt for suspect who attempted to rape woman in Harlem
Suspect sought in 2 attempted abductions in Brooklyn
More News