VOLCANO

Can you stop a lava flow? How people have tried in the past

EMBED </>More Videos

Many have tried to stop lava flows in the past, but it was ultimately a losing battle. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Is it possible to stop a lava flow? As AccuWeather points out, many have tried in the past.

The U.S. Air Force tried to bomb the lava tubes at Mauna Loa in 1935. Iceland tried to cool a lava flow with frigid cold seawater in 1973, and people also tried building barriers to divert the flow of the lava from Italy's Mount Etna in 1983.

While these are creative ways to slow down the flow, the United States Geological Survey says it's ultimately a losing battle. The best bet is to work proactively to protect communities potentially in the path of a lava flow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersevere weatheru.s. & worldhistoryvolcano
VOLCANO
5 of the most dangerous active volcanos
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Hawaii on edge: Kilauea volcano in photos
Can you clean up a lava flow?
More volcano
WEATHER
5 of the most dangerous active volcanos
Community mourns teacher, among 5 dead in storm
Hawaii on edge: Kilauea volcano in photos
AccuWeather: Rain to persist into first half of weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
2 dead, 45 injured in NJ school bus crash
PHOTOS: School bus crash in Mount Olive
School employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
CT police officer stabbed in neck, woman in custody
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
Show More
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Kindergartner finds cocaine in classmate's backpack
Community mourns teacher, among 5 dead in storm
Still no ID turnstiles at NYC hospital 1 year after shooting
More News