WEATHER

Con Ed to reimburse customers for food and medicine spoilage during outages

Eyewitness News
ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
Con Edison says it will reimburse customers for food and prescription medicine spoilage if they lost power for three consecutive days or more during the two recent nor'easters.

Customers may receive reimbursement for up to $225, or up to $515 with receipts.

Business owners are eligible for food spoilage reimbursements up to $10,200 with receipts.

The utility provided reimbursement forms for customers and for businesses.

Con Edison said for general claims, the form should be completed and sent via one of the methods below:

Email: NewClaims@conEd.com
Fax: 1-212 979 1278
Mail: Con Edison Claims Department
PO Box 801
New York, NY 10276

The nor'easters knocked out power to nearly 600,000 homes and businesses in New York state, with most of the outages in the lower Hudson Valley and northern New York City suburbs.

Some customers went without power for as long as 10 days.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernor'easterpower outageandrew cuomowinter stormAlbanyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
NY state launches probe into utilities' response to 2 nor'easters
More snow for NY area as 3rd nor'easter wallops region
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
More Weather
Top Stories
Pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida university; Several dead
Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' falling on cars waiting for the light
Mother arrested after jumping into fight involving her daughter
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa are getting divorced
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
Boy uses birthday money to send animal food to PR
Baby Jesus stolen in 1930s returned to church
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
Show More
Families, PBA outraged over parole for cop killer Herman Bell
Neurologist who admitted groping patients faces new charges in NJ
Police seize 200 pounds of pot in Queens drug bust
United making changes after high-profile dog mishaps
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos