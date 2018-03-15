Con Ed to reimburse customers for food and medicine spoilage during outages

ALBANY, New York (WABC) --Con Edison says it will reimburse customers for food and prescription medicine spoilage if they lost power for three consecutive days or more during the two recent nor'easters.
Customers may receive reimbursement for up to $225, or up to $515 with receipts.
Business owners are eligible for food spoilage reimbursements up to $10,200 with receipts.
The utility provided reimbursement forms for customers and for businesses.
Con Edison said for general claims, the form should be completed and sent via one of the methods below:
Email: NewClaims@conEd.com
Fax: 1-212 979 1278
Mail: Con Edison Claims Department
PO Box 801
New York, NY 10276
The nor'easters knocked out power to nearly 600,000 homes and businesses in New York state, with most of the outages in the lower Hudson Valley and northern New York City suburbs.
Some customers went without power for as long as 10 days.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts