SNOW

Crews working to keep roads clear during evening snowfall in NYC region

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has the details from Plainfield, New Jersey, on the afternoon snow.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Snow is falling at a steady pace across the New York City area Friday, just in time for the evening commute.

Snow crews are on alert in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- ready to remove snow as fast as possible when the heaviest snow starts falling.

After snow flurries started late afternoon, traffic was seen slowing down on some roadways in New Jersey.

DOWNLOAD THE NEW ABC7NY EYEWITNESS NEWS APP FOR ACCUWEATHER UPDATES WHEREVER YOU ARE

Eyewitness News meteorologists said an estimated 1 to 2 inches are in the forecast for Friday evening, with higher amounts expected along the New Jersey coast and eastern Long Island.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstormNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
Jeff Smith breaks down the four types of winter precipitation
7 things to do protect your home during the winter
Season's first snow causes slick driving conditions
10 first snowfall photos you won't want to miss
More snow
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Fun facts about the North Pole
Geminid meteor shower to peak on Dec. 13 and 14
The coldest town on Earth
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Snapchat
ABC fires celebrity chef Mario Batali of 'The Chew'
Exclusive new video of Molotov cocktail attack
Police: Husband's story doesn't add up in wife's fatal fall
READ: Stunning grand jury report on Penn State frat culture
DA: Anesthesiologist took drugs during deadly procedure
Officer hurt in crash that closed westbound Sunrise Highway
Show More
Mom says airline charged her $150 over breast milk
FCC repeal of net-neutrality is challenged
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
Email scam targeting Hotmail users
Hudson River rail tunnel deal to hike fares in New Jersey
More News
Top Video
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem bodega
Hudson River rail tunnel deal to hike fares in New Jersey
School closed after chemical leak sickens staff, students
More Video