NEW YORK (WABC) --Snow is falling at a steady pace across the New York City area Friday, just in time for the evening commute.
Snow crews are on alert in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- ready to remove snow as fast as possible when the heaviest snow starts falling.
After snow flurries started late afternoon, traffic was seen slowing down on some roadways in New Jersey.
Eyewitness News meteorologists said an estimated 1 to 2 inches are in the forecast for Friday evening, with higher amounts expected along the New Jersey coast and eastern Long Island.
