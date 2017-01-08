Crews working to make sure Monday commute goes smoothly following winter storm

NEW YORK (WABC) --Crews worked around the clock to clear the streets and highways of the Tri-State area after Saturday's winter weather brought close to a foot of snow in some spots.
With all eyes on the overnight freeze and how it will affect Monday's commute, local transit systems report they are hustling to winterize tracks and trains in order to keep mass transit running.
LIRR trains were running on time Sunday night, but the concern is for the commuter. All weekend, crew were busy keeping tracks clear of snow and ice so that commuters can get to work without a winter hitch. With temperatures dropping dangerously low overnight, keeping the system from freezing and shutting down is critical.
Plows were out through Saturday night and into Sunday morning on Long Island, where at least ten inches of snow fell in Plainview and Riverhead.
At a news conference Sunday, Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said about 85 percent of the town's roads were open and passable by noon but cautioned drivers to beware of black ice.
As much as 10 inches of snow fell in southern New Jersey and 3 to 7 inches in central areas.
Traffic was moving well Sunday on New Jersey's major highways. But officials warned that side streets and rural roads remain slippery.
The snowstorm entered the area Saturday morning and continued to bring heavy snow through the afternoon and into the evening hours in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The highest accumulation happened along the Jersey shore, eastern Long Island and eastern Connecticut. Parts of New York City even received several inches, including more than 4 inches at Central Park.
Hazardous road conditions that accompanied the storm caused serious crashes throughout the region.
On Long Island, Suffolk County police report that there were 175 car crashes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Here's a photo of one from Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager:
A pile-up crash on I-91 in Middletown, Connecticut, involved nearly two dozen vehicles and shut down the highway for hours.
