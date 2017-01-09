Now is the time to prep your car for winter.Top off the windshield wiper fluid, and leave an extra container in the trunk.Also remember to check your oil, so your engine doesn't seize up.Prevent wiper blades from freezing to the glass by popping them forward when you park.Make sure all four tires have equal pressure. If the pressure in one is off, controlling the car gets harder especially in snow and ice.Car batteries last 3 to 5 years. If your battery is aging (check the battery's date), get it tested twice a year. Ideally you should check your batteries at the beginning of summer and winter when it experiences the most strain. This process only takes a few minutes., in case you get stuck on the side of the road.Be prepared with essentials like jumper cables, flashlights, blankets, a shovel to help you dig out. Don't forget food like energy bars and make sure you have plenty of water.to help you get unstuck in snow.The clay particles give good grip and won't melt. Nina Pineda Channel 7 Eyewitness News.