  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE AT 11 AM: Gov. Cuomo gives state of the state address in NYC
WEATHER

Simple steps to save you money and protect your car during the winter

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nina Pineda has some suggestions from the experts to make sure your vehicle is winter ready. (WABC)

By
Now is the time to prep your car for winter.

**Click on video above to find out why cat litter can be critical to have**

- Check fluids.
Top off the windshield wiper fluid, and leave an extra container in the trunk.
Also remember to check your oil, so your engine doesn't seize up.

- Make sure your windshield wipers are in good shape.
Prevent wiper blades from freezing to the glass by popping them forward when you park.

- Check tires.
Make sure all four tires have equal pressure. If the pressure in one is off, controlling the car gets harder especially in snow and ice.

- Test your car battery.
Car batteries last 3 to 5 years. If your battery is aging (check the battery's date), get it tested twice a year. Ideally you should check your batteries at the beginning of summer and winter when it experiences the most strain. This process only takes a few minutes.

- Build an emergency kit, in case you get stuck on the side of the road.
Be prepared with essentials like jumper cables, flashlights, blankets, a shovel to help you dig out. Don't forget food like energy bars and make sure you have plenty of water.

- Fill a gallon baggie with cat litter to help you get unstuck in snow.
The clay particles give good grip and won't melt. Nina Pineda Channel 7 Eyewitness News.
Related Topics:
weather7 On Your Sidewintercarsnow emergencyweatherauto newsoriginals
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell in the NYC area
Iconic California 'drive-thru tree' topples during storm
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frigid today, but a warmup on the way
Crews work to ensure smooth Monday commute following winter storm
More Weather
Top Stories
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Subway service restored after water problems at West 4th Street station
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on Turnpike; Driver critcal
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
Show More
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frigid today, but a warmup on the way
Martin Shkreli's Twitter account suspended for harassment
Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses
More News
Top Video
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Crews work to ensure smooth Monday commute following winter storm
Airport gunman could face death penalty as search for motive continues
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
More Video