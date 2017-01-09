Now is the time to prep your car for winter.
**Click on video above to find out why cat litter can be critical to have**
- Check fluids.
Top off the windshield wiper fluid, and leave an extra container in the trunk.
Also remember to check your oil, so your engine doesn't seize up.
- Make sure your windshield wipers are in good shape.
Prevent wiper blades from freezing to the glass by popping them forward when you park.
- Check tires.
Make sure all four tires have equal pressure. If the pressure in one is off, controlling the car gets harder especially in snow and ice.
- Test your car battery.
Car batteries last 3 to 5 years. If your battery is aging (check the battery's date), get it tested twice a year. Ideally you should check your batteries at the beginning of summer and winter when it experiences the most strain. This process only takes a few minutes.
- Build an emergency kit, in case you get stuck on the side of the road.
Be prepared with essentials like jumper cables, flashlights, blankets, a shovel to help you dig out. Don't forget food like energy bars and make sure you have plenty of water.
- Fill a gallon baggie with cat litter to help you get unstuck in snow.
The clay particles give good grip and won't melt. Nina Pineda Channel 7 Eyewitness News.
Simple steps to save you money and protect your car during the winter
WEATHER
More Weather
Top Stories