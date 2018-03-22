Enough already! 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks wallops NY area

WEATHER

NYC snow: 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks wallops New York area

Candace McCowan reports from Dix Hills.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Yet another nor'easter dumped another round of wet, heavy snow that intensified throughout the day Wednesday. It's not exactly how most residents of the winter-weary northeast were hoping to kick off spring.

It's the fourth nor'easter in three weeks, with many across the region still reeling from the first three that downed trees and power lines and left tens of thousands in the dark. Travel was treacherous, particularly on the roadways, where hundreds of accidents were reported. At least two involved fatalities, one in New Jersey and one on Long Island.

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a Snow Alert, and Alternate Side Parking regulations are suspended on Thursday. Commuters are advised to use mass transit where possible.

Conditions in New York City:
Meteorologist Amy Freeze reports from Queens Village on the nor'easter.



In a rare treat for New York City students, public schools there joined dozens of others in canceling classes Wednesday. But Mayor Bill de Blasio said the schools will be OPEN on Thursday. CLICK HERE for Tri-State area school closings.

Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island and Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.

The state also sent generators, light towers, plows and salt to areas that endured storm-related power outages this month.

Residents in New York City's northern suburbs were on edge in anticipation of the storm, with lingering unpleasant memories of power outages from the previous storms that lasted days on end.

Local municipalities loaded up on salt and sand ahead of the storm's arrival in an effort to make the roads as safe as possible. Still, residents were urged only to drive if absolutely necessary.

The bulk of the dangerous, wind-driven snow and sleet walloped New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania before heading off to Nantucket early Thursday.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency, authorizing the State Director of Emergency Management to activate and coordinate response and recovery efforts. Murphy ordered state offices closed Wednesday.

Conditions in New Jersey:
Derick Waller reports from Mahwah, NJ.



New Jersey State Police issued a commercial vehicle travel ban for the entire lengths of I-78, I-80, I-280, and I-287, but the ban was to be lifted at midnight.

By late afternoon, State Police reported 333 motor vehicle accidents and 304 motorist aids, which they called extremely low for a storm like this. One person died in a crash on I-78 in Hunterdon County, and Gov. Murphy warned people not to be tricked into thinking they can carry on business as normal.

Traffic on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge came to a standstill Wednesday night due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer and fuel spill at about 8 p.m.

The dangerous conditions were also blamed for several accidents on Long Island, including a crash involving two tractor trailers on the Long Island Expressway in North Hills.

Coastal flood warnings were posted for shore communities and the approaching high tide added to concerns about potential flooding on Long Island overnight.

Power outages were possible with gusts blowing up to 35 mph.

Shore towns positioned bulldozers, front-end loaders and other heavy equipment to deal with beach erosion.

