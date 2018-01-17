WEATHER

Even the eyelashes freeze: Yakutia, Russia sees minus 88.6 degrees F

EMBED </>More Videos

Anastasia Gruzdeva poses for selfie as temps dropped to about -50 degrees (-58 degrees Fahrenheit) in Yakutsk, Russia. (sakhalife.ru photo via AP)

MOSCOW --
Even thermometers can't keep up with the plunging temperatures in Russia's remote Yakutia region, which hit minus 67 degrees Celsius (minus 88.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas Tuesday.

In Yakutia - a region of 1 million people about 3,300 miles (5,300 kilometers) east of Moscow - students routinely go to school even in minus 40 degrees. But school was canceled Tuesday throughout the region and police ordered parents to keep their children inside.

In the village of Oymyakon, one of the coldest inhabited places on earth, state-owned Russian television showed the mercury falling to the bottom of a thermometer that was only set up to measure down to minus 50 degrees. In 2013, Oymyakon recorded an all-time low of minus 71 degrees Celsius (minus 98 Fahrenheit).

Over the weekend, two men froze to death when they tried to walk to a nearby farm after their car broke down. Three other men with them survived because they were wearing warmer clothes, investigators reported.

But the press office for Yakutia's governor said Tuesday that all households and businesses in the region have working central heating and access to backup power generators.

Residents of Yakutia are no strangers to cold weather and this week's cold spell was not even dominating local news headlines Tuesday.

But some media outlets published cold-weather selfies and stories about stunts in the extreme cold. Women posted pictures of their frozen eyelashes, while YakutiaMedia published a picture of Chinese students who got undressed to take a plunge in a thermal spring.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathercoldweatherrecordweather recordwinteru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Snow arriving in NY area creates slick roads
No ice scraper? No problem! Texas gets creative
Dog slips around on icy trampoline
WATCH: Dad uses machete as ice scraper to clean off windshield
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspects arrested in NYC traffic stop that left cop hurt
11 reputed mobsters arrested in major fentanyl ring bust
Lawyers: Bike path attack defendant willing to plead guilty
Exclusive: Homeless families given hours to pack up and move
Mom of baby found in bag at Victoria's Secret pleads guilty
Aspiring rapper fatally shot outside housing development
Woman caught on camera stealing tip jar from restaurant
'Charmer from California' arrested after being kicked off NYC flight
Show More
Man charged with setting Newark fire that disrupted train service
Suspect in fatal stabbing at Dunkin' Donuts appears in court
Gridlock relief? Congestion pricing could cost drivers
Washington State QB found dead in apparent suicide
Manhole explosions lead to power outage in Jersey City
More News
Top Video
Suspects arrested in NYC traffic stop that left cop hurt
11 reputed mobsters arrested in major fentanyl ring bust
Aspiring rapper fatally shot outside housing development
Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge
More Video