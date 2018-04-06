FEMA: Puerto Rico 'not ready' for another disaster

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --There is a stern warning from FEMA about hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico - it is not ready for another disaster.
Hurricane season starts June 1st and FEMA says it will take up to an estimated $50 billon to rebuild the storm-ravaged island right now.
RELATED: Crisis in Puerto Rico: The long road to recovery after Hurricane Maria
Seven months after Hurricane Maria, 50,000 people on the island still do not have power.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts