HURRICANE MARIA

FEMA: Puerto Rico 'not ready' for another disaster

Eyewitness News
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
There is a stern warning from FEMA about hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico - it is not ready for another disaster.

Hurricane season starts June 1st and FEMA says it will take up to an estimated $50 billon to rebuild the storm-ravaged island right now.
RELATED: Crisis in Puerto Rico: The long road to recovery after Hurricane Maria


Seven months after Hurricane Maria, 50,000 people on the island still do not have power.

