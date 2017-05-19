WEATHER

Firefighters share video of 'smokenado' from West Mims fire in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters battling a wildfire in Georgia encountered what's known as a ''smokenado,'' or smoke whirl. (West Metro Fire Rescue via Storyful)

Firefighters battling a wildfire in Georgia captured a weather phenomenon nicknamed a "smokenado" on video.

West Metro Fire and Rescue, which is based in Colorado, was helping to battle the blaze in Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge when they encountered the vortex of smoke.

"Our crew at the #WestMimsFire in Georgia is seeing smokenadoes. Or, more accurately - smoke whirls," the organization wrote on Twitter.

The West Mims fire, which has been burning since early April, has spread over more than 150,000 acres.
Related Topics:
weatherfirewildfiresmokeu.s. & worldfirefighters
Load Comments
WEATHER
Will things be heating up this summer?
Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday
Researchers: Remote island has 37.7M pieces of trash
Strong wind gusts topple trees across the region
More Weather
Top Stories
Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to transferring obscene material to minor
Officials: Man accused of running over Times Square pedestrians heard 'voices'
Police: Man attacks 2 others for making catcalls at woman
Coast Guard suspends search for missing in Bahamas plane crash
WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg posts video of Harvard acceptance in 2002
Trump heads overseas, turmoil in his wake
Assange still wanted in Britain, after rape investigation dropped in Sweden
Show More
Basquiat painting sold for record $110.5M at auction
Pedestrian killed in apparent Copiague hit-and-run
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
More News
Top Video
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Times Square witness says vehicle was 'like bowling, hitting people'
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
VIDEO: Aftermath of Times Square car crash
More Video