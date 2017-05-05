WEATHER

Flooding causing problems throughout the New York-area

Motorists on Friday afternoon were greeted with streets that looked more like rivers as commuters also encountered trouble at Penn Station.

The main entrance at 32nd and 7th at Penn Station is closed, as well as stairway only at the 31st and 7th due to flooding.

A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE NEW YORK-AREA UNTIL 4:30PM

Customers are advised to use the escalator and elevator at 31st and 7th or 8th Ave entrances at 31st and 33rd, and 7th at 34th St.


Meantime on Staten Island, a viewer captured a completely washed out Bay Street near Greenfield Avenue.


The driver, in the Clifton section, showed an extremely dangerous situation unfolding as vehicles were attempting to make their way through the tire-deep water.

The FDR Drive in Manhattan also experienced some flooding.


People became trapped in their vehicles and had to be rescued on Center Street south of Montgomery Street, right under the New Jersey Turnpike.

There were at least three vehicles affected. There are no reports of injuries.

Also, it turns out Hoboken's new pumps couldn't keep up with the severity of this storm.

Check out the intersection of 9th and Madison streets.


