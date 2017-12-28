WEATHER

From massive floods to fires, U.S. weather went to extremes in 2017

From record flooding to disastrous wildfires, 2017 was one of the most catastrophic years ever for extreme weather across the U.S.

From record flooding to disastrous wildfires, 2017 was one of the most catastrophic years ever for extreme weather across the U.S.

It was the nation's costliest year for hurricanes, thanks to like Harvey, Irma and Maria that devastated Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico as well as other areas of the U.S. and Caribbean. Ferocious wildfires engulfed California all the way from Napa Valley to San Diego.

Take a look at the biggest weather events of the year in the video above.
