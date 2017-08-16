SOLAR ECLIPSE

The solar eclipse: Where you can safely watch it and get free viewing glasses

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg shows us how to see the eclipse and get free viewing glasses. (WABC)

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
"It's the first one in a hundred years that's gone from West Coast to East Coast," said Patrick McQuillan who works at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. "It will be the most viewed solar eclipse ever."

McQuillan sounds a little star struck when he talks about the upcoming solar eclipse. That's because he's helping to plan a big viewing event at the science center.

From Jersey City, about 71 percent of the sun will be covered up by the moon. In other parts of the United States, the eclipse will be total. Everything will go dark and people will be able to see the sun's corona.

But, no matter where you are, you need to protect your eyes. Never rely on your naked eye or even sunglasses to look at the sun.

"Sunglasses are not safe ever," McQuillan said. "If you put 70 glasses on top of each other it's still not safe, you'll damage your eyes. You don't want to see this once and then never see anything again."

But, you can wear a pair of eclipse shades to view the solar eclipse safely. The Liberty Science Center is giving them out for free. You won't be able to see anything out of them other than the sun.

Of course a large telescope with a protective lens could also do the trick. You won't need one as large as the one at Columbia University.

Professor Joe Patterson will be setting up a few telescopes on the Columbia library steps. The eclipse will be on display from about 1:23 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on August 21st.

"It's like going to a world series game," McQuillan said. "It's different than any old baseball game."

The solar eclipse is sure to be an event that's a home run in the world of astronomy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipsesciencecolumbia universityoriginalsJersey CityNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOLAR ECLIPSE
PHOTOS: Michigan mansion offers unmatched eclipse views
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
Amazon offering refunds for bogus eclipse glasses
More solar eclipse
WEATHER
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
Astronaut blows zero gravity water bubble
Watch the Perseids meteor shower
More Weather
Top Stories
FBI agent hurt when flash grenade accidentally goes off
Young woman shot in head, killed during assault in Queens
Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Mystery wedding crashers come forward, were on 1st date
Developer who plotted South America escape pleads guilty
NYC church removes 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee
Show More
Vandals damage headstones, paint derogatory words in cemetery
Police: Man followed, tried to rape 13-year-old girl in the Bronx
Man slashed on subway chases after attacker, throws plywood at him
Tip of Delta plane clips American plane at JFK
Woman fends off subway station rape attempt; Suspect arrested
More News
Top Video
$430 million up for grabs in Wednesday's Powerball drawing
More than 300 dead, 600 missing after Sierra Leone mudslides
Eyewitness News Update
Mystery wedding crashers come forward, were on 1st date
More Video