WEATHER

Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?

EMBED </>More Videos

Though heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, the CDC says many people still succumb to extreme heat every year. Here's a look at the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and how to treat those affected. (Shutterstock)

Do you know what the best defense against heat-related illness is? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's all about making simple changes to your fluid intake, activities and clothing.

TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather

The CDC notes that though heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, many people still succumb to extreme heat every year. The agency says extreme heat caused 7,415 heat-related deaths in the U.S. from 1999 to 2010. And according to the National Weather Service, extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and lightning combined.

So what's the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke? The CDC says heat exhaustion is the precursor to heat stroke and happens when the body is unable to regulate its temperature.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms/Warning Signs:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Weakness
  • Cold, pale, and clammy skin
  • Fast, weak pulse
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Fainting

If you think you have heat exhaustion, the CDC recommends you move to a cooler location, lie down and loosen your clothing, apply cool and wet cloths to as much of your body as possible and sip water. If you have vomited and it continues, seek medical attention immediately.

Heat Stroke Symptoms/Warning Signs:

  • High body temperature (above 103F)*
  • Hot, red, dry or moist skin
  • Rapid and strong pulse
  • Possible unconsciousness

If you think you have heat stroke, the CDC recommends you call 911 immediately because it's a medical emergency, move the person to a cooler environment, reduce the person's body temperature with cool cloths or even a bath, and do not give them fluids.

Click here for more tips from the CDC on how to deal with extreme heat.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheatheat waveweather
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
AccuWeather Forecast: Slightly cooler highs today
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Photos from the wildfires across California
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News